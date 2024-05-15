Watch CBS News
Driver dies after crashing into farm equipment vehicle near Linden

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A driver has died after crashing into a farm equipment vehicle near Linden early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says first responders arrived at the scene near E. Comstock and Duncan Road, a rural area north of Linden, just after 5 a.m.

As officers discovered, a pickup truck had crashed into an agriculture sprayer vehicle that was heading in the opposite direction. The crash caused the pickup to overturn – and the driver was partially ejected, officers say.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, CHP says. The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

No other vehicles were involved. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 7:47 AM PDT

