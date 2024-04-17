Driver dies after crashing into truck that slowed for animal on Nevada County road

PENN VALLEY - An 82-year-old man died at the hospital after he crashed into a pickup truck that slowed down for an animal that was on the road on Wednesday afternoon in Nevada County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Highway 20, near the west side of Penn Valley Drive.

CHP officers said the 17-year-old female was driving a 1995 Dodge Ram west when she slowed for an animal that was on the road east of Chances R Road.

The 82-year-old man from Smartsville was driving a 2000 Toyota Corolla behind the 17-year-old, but when he tried to slow down, he crashed into the rear of the Ram.

Officers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital where he died about 30 minutes after the crash.

The 17-year-old was not injured. The road was closed for about 45 minutes.

Driving under the influence is not suspected at this time, but officers said the crash remains under investigation.