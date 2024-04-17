Watch CBS News
Driver dies after crashing into truck that slowed for animal on Nevada County road

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

PENN VALLEY - An 82-year-old man died at the hospital after he crashed into a pickup truck that slowed down for an animal that was on the road on Wednesday afternoon in Nevada County, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Highway 20, near the west side of Penn Valley Drive. 

CHP officers said the 17-year-old female was driving a 1995 Dodge Ram west when she slowed for an animal that was on the road east of Chances R Road.

The 82-year-old man from Smartsville was driving a 2000 Toyota Corolla behind the 17-year-old, but when he tried to slow down, he crashed into the rear of the Ram. 

Officers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital where he died about 30 minutes after the crash. 

The 17-year-old was not injured. The road was closed for about 45 minutes. 

Driving under the influence is not suspected at this time, but officers said the crash remains under investigation. 

First published on April 17, 2024 / 5:37 PM PDT

