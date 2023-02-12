Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver dies after being tossed from overturned vehicle in fiery crash in Tracy

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRACY — A driver died after being ejected from a vehicle during a fiery crash in Tracy, authorities said Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the area of Prosperity Street and Eastb Ramsey Drive.

The California Highway Patrol Tracy division said the vehicle struck a concrete roundabout and overturned. The driver was tossed from the vehicle, which continued to skid into a nearby field where it caught fire.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 11:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.