Driver dies after being tossed from overturned vehicle in fiery crash in Tracy

TRACY — A driver died after being ejected from a vehicle during a fiery crash in Tracy, authorities said Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the area of Prosperity Street and Eastb Ramsey Drive.

The California Highway Patrol Tracy division said the vehicle struck a concrete roundabout and overturned. The driver was tossed from the vehicle, which continued to skid into a nearby field where it caught fire.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

No other vehicles or people were involved.