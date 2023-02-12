Driver dies after being tossed from overturned vehicle in fiery crash in Tracy
TRACY — A driver died after being ejected from a vehicle during a fiery crash in Tracy, authorities said Saturday.
The crash happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the area of Prosperity Street and Eastb Ramsey Drive.
The California Highway Patrol Tracy division said the vehicle struck a concrete roundabout and overturned. The driver was tossed from the vehicle, which continued to skid into a nearby field where it caught fire.
Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.
No other vehicles or people were involved.
