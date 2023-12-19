Watch CBS News
Driver dies after being ejected during rollover crash on Stockton highway

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A driver died after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash on a Stockton highway on Tuesday.

It happened shortly before noon along southbound Highway 99, just south of Wilson Way.

The 62-year-old, for reasons unknown, allowed his vehicle to veer left up a dirt embankment and collide with a concrete center median, the California Highway Patrol Stockton said.

The impact sent the vehicle back down the embankment as it rolled, bringing it to a rest facing the opposite direction in one of the lanes.

The driver, who was not believed to be wearing a seatbelt, was ejected out onto the right shoulder of the highway as the vehicle overturned. He died at the scene, the CHP said.

No one else was in the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.

The driver's identity has not yet been released.

