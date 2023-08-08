Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver declared dead after being pulled from vehicle following Elk Grove crash

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ELK GROVE — A driver was declared dead after being pulled from a vehicle following a crash in Elk Grove on Monday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. along Elk Grove Boulevard near Interstate 5.

The Cosumnes Fire Department said it was a single-vehicle crash and no one else was in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard were closed in addition to the entrance and exit ramps for I-5.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 9:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.