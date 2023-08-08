Driver declared dead after being pulled from vehicle following Elk Grove crash

ELK GROVE — A driver was declared dead after being pulled from a vehicle following a crash in Elk Grove on Monday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. along Elk Grove Boulevard near Interstate 5.

The Cosumnes Fire Department said it was a single-vehicle crash and no one else was in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard were closed in addition to the entrance and exit ramps for I-5.