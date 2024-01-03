Driver flips car down ravine off snowy I-80, suffers only minor injuries

TRUCKEE – Authorities say a driver is lucky to have escaped with just minor injuries after crashing off of a snowy Interstate 80 on Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened off of the eastbound side of the freeway, near the Donner Pass rest area, just after 9:30 a.m. A different motorist had pulled over to help.

Officers believe the driver was going at an unsafe speed, causing her to lose control and veer into the embankment.

Video of the aftermath of the crash shows the car overturned down a ravine, about 75-100 feet from the roadway.

Somehow, CHP said the driver only suffered minor injuries.

Aftermath of the crash. CHP Truckee

"We cannot emphasize this enough!! SLOW DOWN during winter driving conditions!!" CHP wrote.

It took some time for emergency crews to pull the vehicle out; two big trucks ended up having to help tow the car out. Eastbound I-80 traffic was held for about 20 minutes at one point.

Chain controls have been in effect for Sierra highways since Tuesday when the latest storm started rolling in. Those controls were lifted just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers are warning drivers that roads remain wet and slippery.