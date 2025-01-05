Driver crashes, kills 2 while being chased by deputies in Stockton

STOCKTON – A driver being pursued by San Joaquin County deputies in Stockton crashed into another car and killed two people early Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Around 1:40 a.m. deputies tried to stop a driver in a stolen vehicle near Wilson and Harding ways in Stockton.

The driver refused to stop and instead sped away southbound.

While being pursued by deputies, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of Airport Way and Hazleton Avenue.

The two people in the uninvolved vehicle died at the scene, deputies said. The driver of the stolen vehicle also died in the crash, deputies said.

Their identities are not being released until next of kin are notified.

Stockton police and the sheriff's office will be investigating the circumstances of the crash, the sheriff's office said.