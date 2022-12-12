Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning.
The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant.
First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.