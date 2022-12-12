Watch CBS News
Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning.

The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant.

First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries. 

First published on December 12, 2022 / 6:40 AM

