Two-vehicle crash in Sacramento kills driver

SACRAMENTO - One person is dead following a crash in Sacramento.

At around 3 a.m., a red SUV and a silver vehicle collided at the intersection of Marconi Ave and Roseville Rd., causing the SUV to roll over and collide with a pole. The crash killed the man who was driving the SUV, according to Sacramento police. No one in the silver vehicle was injured.

At around 6 a.m., you could see the SUV upside down and leaning against the pole.

Police an multiple emergency vehicles were still on the scene of the crash when CBS13 arrived. Traffic in the area is being affected by the crash investigation.

No further details of the crash have been released, including the identity of the man who was killed.