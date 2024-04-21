Watch CBS News
Driver arrested for DUI, passenger dies in solo vehicle crash in Nevada County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY -- One person is dead and a driver was arrested for DUI following a crash on Highway 49 in Nevada County early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The CHP Grass Valley responded to a report of a crash on Highway 49, north of Oak Drive, in the Alta Sierra area shortly before 2:15 a.m.

Officers said 23-year-old Isabella Christmon was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Passat north on Highway 49 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the highway following a gradual right curve in the road. 

The vehicle hit several oak trees and continued down a steep embankment. The Passat ended on its right side about 45 feet from the highway. 

Christmon's passenger, 23-year-old Nevada County resident Kasey Patrick, died at the scene. 

The CHP said Christmon was arrested for drunk driving and suffered major injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

First published on April 21, 2024 / 5:00 PM PDT

