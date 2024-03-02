Driver arrested for DUI in deadly crash near Stockton

FRENCH CAMP - A driver was arrested for DUI after a crash killed a passenger in the French Camp area on Saturday, the CHP said.

The crash happened on Interstate 5 at Mathews Road at about 3:30 p.m.

Officers said the driver crashed into a power pole and was arrested for DUI.

A passenger died and a second passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

The identification of the suspect and victim has not been released.