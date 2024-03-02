Watch CBS News
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly crash near Stockton

By Brandon Downs

FRENCH CAMP - A driver was arrested for DUI after a crash killed a passenger in the French Camp area on Saturday, the CHP said. 

The crash happened on Interstate 5 at Mathews Road at about 3:30 p.m.

Officers said the driver crashed into a power pole and was arrested for DUI. 

A passenger died and a second passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is under investigation. 

The identification of the suspect and victim has not been released. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on March 2, 2024 / 8:02 PM PST

