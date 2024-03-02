Driver arrested for DUI in deadly crash near Stockton
FRENCH CAMP - A driver was arrested for DUI after a crash killed a passenger in the French Camp area on Saturday, the CHP said.
The crash happened on Interstate 5 at Mathews Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Officers said the driver crashed into a power pole and was arrested for DUI.
A passenger died and a second passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
The identification of the suspect and victim has not been released.
