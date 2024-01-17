Driver arrested after Sacramento bicyclist fatally struck in hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO - A driver accused of hitting a Sacramento bicyclist then leaving the scene was arrested on Wednesday.

At around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the call for service in the area of 21st and X streets, where a woman on a bicycle had been struck by a vehicle, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. When officers arrived at the scene, police found a 55-year-old woman with significant injuries but the car that hit her was gone.

The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated.

Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department's Major Collision Investigations Unit took over the investigation due to the severity of the victim's injuries.

On Wednesday, police learned that the victim had died. Later, at around 9 a.m., authorities spotted the suspect's vehicle traveling in the area of 19th Street and Broadway, say police. Police then stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, 63-year-old Payton Glynn of Sacramento.

Glynn will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for felony hit-and-run and manslaughter charges.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous.