Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home

Driver under arrest for crashing car into home in Stockton

STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.

Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate.

"I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor.

No further information has been released.