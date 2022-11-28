Watch CBS News
Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home

By Cameron Glenn

STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.

Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. 

"I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor.   

No further information has been released. 

