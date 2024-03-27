Drive-by Rio Linda house shooting inches from sleeping child

RIO LINDA -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is searching for two, possibly three, suspects after two homes were shot up in Rio Linda.

The shooting took place on Wednesday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Paladin Way.

CBS13's Rachel Wulff spoke with a woman who came face to face with the gunman when she heard a commotion and went to check what was going on.

She said, "The one on the driver side had a rifle... seen them. Five bullets to my house. My daughter was asleep... Went right by us inches. Right by us."

According to the victim, a fish tank stopped the bullets from entering her son's bedroom.

She had no idea as to who the men were, and added that they returned and shot at her neighbor's house, shooting up her car in the driveway.

The neighbor said she had just moved in last weekend and thought this was a case of mistaken identity.

She said, "I was not the targeted home but just so happened to be looking out the window... And they seen I seen them, I guess. I don't know what their intentions were."

The victim counted 41 bullet casings.

Sherifff Sergeant Mike Matranga said, "We want to verify witness accounts and make sure we're on the right track and looking for who is responsible."

An investigation is underway, with the Sheriff's Office looking at surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.