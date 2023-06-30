Draymond Green returning to Warriors for 4 years, $100 million

PIX Now PIX Now 09:10

SAN FRANCISCO - Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, a key contributor to their four championship teams, is returning to the only NBA team he's ever played for, per multiple reports.

His new contract will reportedly run for four seasons at a total of $100 million.

Green has accomplished much in his career after being a second-round pick by the Warriors in 2012. He is an eight-time All-Defensive selection, a four-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection and was the Kia Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17. After averaging a career-best 14.0 points per game in 2015-16, Green's offense has tailed off.

However, his value to the Warriors comes on defense and as a playmaker. Last season, he averaged 8.5 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, and 6.8 assists per game in 73 appearances for the Warriors. In late June, new Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said keeping Green in the fold was "important" to him.

"I will say it, I think Steve (Kerr) has said it, I'll reiterate, we really want Draymond back," Dunleavy said. "What he means to this organization and this team in terms of trying to win at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. So that's very important."

This spring, Green served a one-game suspension during the Warriors' 114-97 Game 3 victory in the first round of the playoffs that Golden State won in seven games. He vowed afterward not to change.

"Draymond won't be moved by no Draymond rules," he said. "I will continue to play the game how I play the game, operate how I operate, be exactly who I am, because that leads to winning."

In the fourth quarter of the Kings' 114-106 Game 2 win, Green stepped on the chest of Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis after Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound.

In 2016, Green was suspended for a crucial Game 5 loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals after accumulating too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs that season. The Warriors wound up losing in seven. He was suspended one game without pay in November 2018 for conduct detrimental to the team following an altercation with Kevin Durant.

Before the season began, Green was fined but not suspended after getting into a fight with teammate Jordan Poole during practice.