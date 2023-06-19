Draymond Green reportedly declines option with Warriors, enter free agency

SAN FRANCISCO – After winning four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green appears to be headed to the free agency market.

Rich Paul, Green's agent, told Shams Charania of The Athletic that the power forward will decline the team's $27.5 million player option for the upcoming season and become an unrestricted free agent.

Golden State Warriors four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is declining his $27.5 million player option for 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Paul reportedly told ESPN that a return to the Warriors was not out of the question, saying, "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options."

Klutch's Rich Paul to ESPN on Golden State's Draymond Green declining player option: "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Paul said. It was expected Green would opt-out and now he can talk with Warriors, explore sign-and-trades and free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2023

Known for his defense and his leadership on the court, Green played a crucial role in the team's dynasty of six NBA finals appearances and four championships during his 11 seasons with the Warriors.

Even without accounting for Green, the Warriors are already above the NBA's projected $179.5 million second apron figure. This new addition to the collective bargaining agreement was designed specifically to curb the spending of teams like Golden State, and it severely restricts what tools those teams can use to build their rosters.

Just as pressing for the Warriors is the sheer financial cost of keeping this team together. Had the Warriors retained him at his option price, they would have had an estimated payroll of roughly $440 million including luxury taxes before the rest of their offseason was accounted for.

After the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, head coach Steve Kerr appeared to question the team's chances of a fifth title in 10 seasons without Green on the roster.

"If Draymond's not back, we're not a championship contender. We know that. He's that important to winning and to who we are. So I absolutely want him back. He's a competitor, he's an incredible defensive player, we can check all of those boxes, and he and I have built a really special relationship that has run the gamut over the years," Kerr said on May 16.

CBS Sports contributed to this report.