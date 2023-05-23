Dramatic rise in emotional support animals with more different types now

Dramatic rise in emotional support animals with more different types now

Dramatic rise in emotional support animals with more different types now

Since the pandemic, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of emotional support animals.

CBS13 anchor Tony Lopez noted that there are more different types of animals that seem to qualify for that distinction.

Most people think of a dog when it comes to emotional support animals, but pet owners are now thinking outside the box.

One woman has an emotional support skunk, which is just one of a few of the more exotic critters. Another woman who has an emotional support squirrel was taken off a plane because the airline says rodents are not allowed. The owner is now suing the airline.

How easy is it to get a pet declared an emotional support animal?

A licensed therapist has to certify that you have a mental health disability and the animal's presence improves your condition. An emotional support animals (ESA) letter from a therapist is then needed, but there is no need for an official registry.

Airlines used to allow emotional support animals. However, a couple of years ago, as more people obtained ESA letters for their pets, which ranged from peacocks, kittens, pigs, and to even crocodiles, they cracked down. Now, most airlines only allow qualified service dogs.

Experts say the dramatic rise in emotional service animals can be tied to two things:

1) the pandemic - more people sought the constant companionship of their pets

2) the need to find housing - under most conditions, landlords have to accept them if the tenant has an ESA letter from a licensed therapist.