Drake announces new headlining summer tour; only one NorCal date listed

SAN FRANCISCO – Drake is going back on tour come summer, but Northern California fans will only get one chance to see him.

The "It's All A Blur" tour will be Drake's first headlining tour in five years. 21 Savage, who Drake collaborated with on his latest album "Her Loss," is listed as his special guest for the tour.

While there are a total of five California stops on the tour that have been announced, the closest he's coming to Sacramento is on Aug. 18 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Southern California fans get a total of four chances to see him: Aug. 12 and 13 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood and Aug. 21 and 22 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the tour go on sale March 15 for a Cash App presale, and then on March 17 for the general public.