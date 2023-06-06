Drag nun recognized at California Senate ceremony despite backlash from some Republicans

Drag nun recognized during California Senate ceremony despite backlash from some Republicans

SACRAMENTO — A Pride ceremony went on as planned Monday at the California State Capitol despite some pushback from Republican lawmakers.

The issue was over one of the guests invited to the Senate ceremony: a drag nun who's part of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

That name may sound familiar. The group was involved in some controversy a few weeks ago after being uninvited and then reinvited to a Los Angeles Dodgers Pride event.

Critics say the group mocks the Catholic faith. Some Republicans agreed and asked that Sister Roma not attend.

State Senator Scott Weiner, who invited Sister Roma to the event, said he wanted to highlight her work in the LGBTQ+ community.