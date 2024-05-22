Watch CBS News
Dozens of units damaged in fire at Citrus Heights storage center

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Fire at Citrus Heights storage center under investigation
Fire at Citrus Heights storage center under investigation 00:23

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Dozens of units at a storage center in Citrus Heights were damaged after a fire broke out overnight.

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded to the CubeSmart on the 7500 block of Greenback Lane shortly before midnight for reports of a commercial fire. 

This is where they found multiple units on fire and struggled to get access to the fire due to limited space and no visibility due to the smoke. 

Crews called for a second alarm fire due to the workload and crew rotations.

The fire was knocked down but not after some 70 to 80 units were damaged, firefighters said. 

No injuries were reported and what caused the fire is under investigation. 

First published on May 22, 2024 / 8:45 AM PDT

