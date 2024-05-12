Dozens of seniors displaced after apartment complex in Placerville floods

PLACERVILLE - Dozens of seniors were evacuated from their units at the Cottonwood Senior Apartment Complex in Placerville on Saturday night after intense flooding.

Captain Jason Snyder with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said there was a 2.5-inch pipe that ruptured inside one of the units on the second floor of the complex.

Within minutes, Snyder suspects thousands of gallons of water flooded about 20 units on the second floor and 20 to 25 units on the first floor.

The 81-unit apartment complex was completely evacuated due to this intense flooding.

"All of a sudden, I heard a big bang, and next thing you know, fire alarms going off and people are just running around everywhere," said Ken Haverson, who was evacuated from his apartment on the first floor.

Haverson did not have any immediate damage to his unit but went into help mode to help evacuate everyone. He told CBS13 that he is the youngest resident there and takes it upon himself to look out for his neighbors.

Firefighters, police and paramedics rushed to the pipe rupture, turning off the water and helping get every person and pet to safety.

"I ran up to the second floor and there was just so much water, 4-5 inches across and it was just gushing," Haverson said.

Dana Hom and his wife live nearby and watched the massive response. He said a Placerville School Bus loaded up the seniors to take them to safety. A bus from the nearby casino also assisted in moving the folks out.

Between oxygen tanks, wheelchairs, medications and mobility issues, every person got out safely.

"This whole complex was lit up and half the street," Hom said. "I spoke to one resident earlier this morning and she said, 'Yes, a lot of us are on fixed incomes.' "

The local Best Western opened up rooms for evacuated seniors to stay free of charge. The Red Cross was called out to feed the folks multiple meals as they settled down from the stressful moments.

The complex was empty on Sunday, but workers carried dryer after dryer in and out of the apartments. One worker estimated it could be as long as a month before anyone can come back.

"I'm hopeful. Everyone's hopeful," Haverson said. "That's what everyone is living off right now."

There is a sense of community among the seniors shown in the response and the spirits as they wait to return home.

"They know a lot about each other and their medical history so they are always very helpful," said Snyder.

The county and city building department will be inspecting the damages and determining what caused the pipe to burst. There is no definitive timeline as to when the units will be deemed safe to live in again.

"We all have each other, it will work out," Haverson said. "This is Placerville. we always win."