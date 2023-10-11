Dozens of fallen firefighters' names to be added to Capitol Park memorial in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — This weekend, Californians will come together to honor firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in the line of duty. They are men and women who put others before all else.

Thomas Jay will be front and center this weekend as more names are added to that list as part of the Honor Guard.

"For me, it's just a way to give back to the fire service for everything it's done for me and my family," he said. "It's been an outstanding career and life."

The retired firefighter got involved back in 1997 after losing a close friend.

"When you come to the California [Firefighters] Memorial and that wall is there with all those names on it, it just really brings everything together — about what we're trying to do to honor that person who sacrificed so much for their city and the state of California," Jay said.

This year, 35 names will be added to the wall. They are California firefighters who died on the job or because of job-related illnesses like cancer. Some will also be historic — those from years past who still need to be added.

Firefighters, families of the fallen, and community leaders will all gather to pay their respects. For people like Jay, it's the least they can do.

"Healing for the family, honor for those that are fallen," he said.

The ceremony is not open to the public but will be live-streamed starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday.