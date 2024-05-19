Watch CBS News
Dozens displaced after explosion at West Sacramento apartment complex

By Brandon Downs

WEST SACRAMENTO – Dozens of people are displaced after an explosion at an apartment complex in West Sacramento Sunday morning, the West Sacramento Fire Department said.

Just after 10:30 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of an explosion on the 500 block of 7th Street in West Sacramento.

At the scene, firefighters found significant damage indicating an explosion.

Crews began searching for victims and said two people were found with minor injuries. They were not taken to the hospital.

There were 14 occupied units severely impacted, resulting in 34 displaced people.

One of the units was under construction and occupied at the time.

Firefighters were making temporary shores to make sure the building was safe until construction crews can come in and investigate. Many windows are broken and a large chunk of the wall fell down.

Crews said there was a grass fire that was extinguished quickly.

What caused the blast is under investigation.

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 3:18 PM PDT

