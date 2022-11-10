Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink officially opens for 30th season

SACRAMENTO — It's time to sharpen your skates and head to the heart of downtown Sacramento where a holiday tradition is back in action.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opened its doors Wednesday to say "Hello, skaters" for its 30th season, bringing a piece of winter wonderland to the city. Organizers say the holiday staple was a labor of love.

"We spent 3-4 weeks constructing this entire ice rink in Ali Youssefi Square," said Madelyn Smith with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. "It's a huge deal. The community comes together and we're so excited to open it."

No triple axel necessary, the rink is open to skaters of all ages and levels. Thousands are expected to hit the ice — and the rink has several events planned for this weekend.

"Veterans Day is on Friday, so veterans skate free and that's always true," Smith said. "And then we also have Princesses and Superheroes Day where we bring in special actors [and] the kids come dressed up, so that's on Saturday."

Just steps away from several restaurants and retail shops, the rink is partnering with local businesses by offering discounts to those who show their ice rink wristband.

To celebrate the official opening, skaters were able to take the ice for a reduced price of $2 on opening day. The rink will be in Ali Youssefi Square until mid-January.