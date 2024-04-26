1 injured in downtown crash involving Sacramento Fire Department ambulance

SACRAMENTO — One person was hospitalized following a crash involving a Sacramento Fire Department ambulance in the downtown area, officials said Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of 5th and L streets.

Sacramento Fire said the person injured was in the other vehicle. The extent of that person's injuries was not yet known.

No other injuries have been reported.

It was not yet clear what caused the crash.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back here for details.