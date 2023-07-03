Downtown Davis core struck by extended power outage
DAVIS – Much of the Downtown Davis core has been without power since Sunday evening due to problems with a transformer.
The power went out a little before 8 p.m. Sunday, prompting first responders to tape off parts of E Street between Second and Third streets. PG&E crews were then called to the scene.
About 1,700 customers in the downtown area were in the dark at the height of the outage.
Exactly what caused the problem with the transformer has not been made clear, but PG&E crews said the fix could take all night.
As of Monday morning, PG&E's outage map showed around 500 customers were still without power.
City of Davis officials say PG&E has told them power should be restored by 2 p.m. Monday.
