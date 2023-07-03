Downtown Davis core struck by extended power outage

DAVIS – Much of the Downtown Davis core has been without power since Sunday evening due to problems with a transformer.

The power went out a little before 8 p.m. Sunday, prompting first responders to tape off parts of E Street between Second and Third streets. PG&E crews were then called to the scene.

About 1,700 customers in the downtown area were in the dark at the height of the outage.

The transformer on E Street between 2nd and 3rd Street has blown and is impacting around 1700 customers. PG&E is working... Posted by City of Davis Fire Department on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Exactly what caused the problem with the transformer has not been made clear, but PG&E crews said the fix could take all night.

As of Monday morning, PG&E's outage map showed around 500 customers were still without power.

City of Davis officials say PG&E has told them power should be restored by 2 p.m. Monday.