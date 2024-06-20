Fire burning in difficult terrain forces evacuations in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE – Firefighters are battling a fire that has burned about seven acres and forced mandatory evacuations Thursday afternoon in Yuba County.

Cal Fire said the Double Fire, burning off Double Eagle Way near Brownsville, is spotting a half mile ahead and is burning in difficult terrain.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services issued evacuation orders for zones YUB-E007 and YUB-E081. These areas include Wildcat Trail and Double Eagle Way.

Zonehaven

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Sycamore Ranch, located at 5390 Highway 20. A sheriff's posse arena will be on-site for large animals at 5396 Marysville Road, which is across the highway from Sycamore Ranch.

Cal Fire NEU said it is using air resources to drop retardant.

The YUB-E007 zone borders Butte County, but no evacuation warnings or orders have been issued in the neighboring county, according to Butte County's evacuation map.

Brownsville is about 75 miles northeast of Sacramento.