Yelp's #1 donut shop in America: Rocklin Donuts and Cinnamon

A Rocklin donut shop was crowned the number one spot in America in Yelp's 2023 list of "Top 100 Donut Shops." For National Donut Day, Rocklin Donuts and Cinnamon drew a line that wrapped around the building.

The shop's menu consists of old-fashioned glazed donuts, bars, apple fritters, cinnamon rolls, and more. The Yelp announcement says the shop earned the top 2023 spot for its "phenomenal service and perfectly fresh donuts."

The mom-and-pop shop opened in May of 2022 and has seen a loyal customer base since then. Owners Anna and Ky Pho previously owned the popular donut shop, BJ Cinnamon in Folsom; their arrival in the Rocklin community was highly anticipated.

Ky Pho

The Phos are used to seeing long lines at their family establishment – however, more new faces have been lining up thanks to the shop's new "#1" title. Curious new customers are driving in from surrounding areas like Roseville, Lincoln, Folsom and Sacramento for a taste.

For many customers, it's more than just the donuts that keep them coming back. Each donut is delivered with a big smile from the Phos and the rest of their employees.

"They're the sweetest people," frequent customer Sam Vega said." Every time we come in, they're just so nice and caring."

The Phos are the heartbeat of the shop. They hand-make their donuts daily at two or three in the morning to make sure they are fresh when the 5 a.m. crowd arrives. Despite their long hours, their spirits remain high.

"We don't mind," Ky Pho said. "We're tired but we're happy."

The Phos are originally from Cambodia. Together, they have been pursuing their American Dream for nearly 40 years. The couple says they were speechless when they received a text about their top position on Yelp's list.

"We love making donuts," Pho said. "We're enjoying it."