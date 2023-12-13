Donors help Yolo Crisis Nursery fund $9.5M expansion project

YOLO COUNTY - From child custody cases to cancer patients needing child care while they receive treatment, the Yolo Crisis Nursery has served more than 8,000 children and families since opening in 2001 and 1,000 just in the last year.

Jessica and her two toddlers arrive at Yolo Crisis Nursery just before 8 a.m. Inside, they get breakfast and childcare so mom can go to work.

"I came to the crisis nursery when my CWS case was closing," Jessica said.

Jessica was trying to earn a living but didn't have a car and was taking the bus to work.

"The crisis nursery was so open and willing to help with me there – we can transport, like, 'don't worry, we're going to help you do this,'" Jessica said. "I was like, 'it was like the best.'"

The non-profit operates out of a 1,400-square-foot rental home at an undisclosed location.

"We provide wraparound services, education, care packages and safe stays for children to help parents get back on their feet and stay whole and connected," board president Jennifer Thayer said.

Right now, they can only serve 12 families. Thayer is excited about their new 8,800-square-foot facility, which broke ground this fall.

"It will be able to house not only our families and children but we'll be able to have a number of educational components that will take place," Thayer said. "A larger intake facility as well as areas where we will be able to do one-on-one interactions with parents and family."

One hundred donors helped fund the $9.5 million project which is expected to be completed in 2024.

They had to expand because the need is expanding.

"It's said that one in seven are experiencing child abuse and Yolo County has one of the highest number of child abuse cases in California," Thayer said.

They offer flexibility and assistance when finances are tight.

"We are a drop in service," Thayer said. "You give us a call, let us know what kind of services you need and you are able to drop your child off here for up to 30 days for respite care."

It's a help that provides hope to mothers like Jessica.

"Our families are struggling, our formula, our diapers," Thayer said. "Just the cost, the expense of just trying to raise a family. Any family that is in need, we are here to help them."

"I am super grateful," she said.

Yolo Crisis Nursery asks for your help through their 'Sponsor the Magic,' their end-of-the-year fundraising campaign.

To find out more or to donate, click here.