Watch CBS News
Local News

Search for missing man underway at Donner Lake after canoe flips

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRUCKEE – Authorities are conducting a recovery operation at Donner Lake as a man remains missing after a canoe flipped on Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

The report came in around 3:30 p.m. that two men clipped over in a canoe on Donner Lake, the Truckee Police Department said. 

A person in a kayak was able to save one man, but the other man went missing after he went underwater. 

The Truckee Police Department, which is leading the search, said it's now a recovery operation. 

The California Highway Patrol, Nevada County Sheriff's Office and Truckee Fire Protection District are assisting in the operation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.