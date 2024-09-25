Search for missing man underway at Donner Lake after canoe flips

TRUCKEE – Authorities are conducting a recovery operation at Donner Lake as a man remains missing after a canoe flipped on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The report came in around 3:30 p.m. that two men clipped over in a canoe on Donner Lake, the Truckee Police Department said.

A person in a kayak was able to save one man, but the other man went missing after he went underwater.

The Truckee Police Department, which is leading the search, said it's now a recovery operation.

The California Highway Patrol, Nevada County Sheriff's Office and Truckee Fire Protection District are assisting in the operation.