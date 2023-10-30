Watch CBS News
Donation box stolen after break-in at Sacramento Hindu temple

SACRAMENTO — A Hindu temple in south Sacramento was hit by thieves early Monday morning.

Sacramento police said, just after 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the La Mancha Way temple to investigate a burglary report.

As footage from the temple showed, someone tried to break through three doors and a car.

Eventually, the suspects made off with a donation box. Exactly how much was stolen is unclear.

Police said no arrests have been made, but the incident remains under investigation. No description of the suspect or suspects has been released. 

