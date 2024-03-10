4 dogs die in house fire in Roseville's Sierra Vista neighborhood

ROSEVILLE — Four dogs died in a house fire late Sunday morning in Roseville.

The Roseville Fire Department said firefighters responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. to the fire at a one-story home in the Sierra Vista neighborhood.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and contain it to the room where it started.

No one who lived there was home, but firefighters removed five dogs and one snake from the residence. Firefighters attempted to render aid to the dogs, two of which were transported to an area veterinarian.

Roseville Fire said only one of the five dogs survived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.