Dog rescued by deputies after family's raft overturns on Cache Creek

RUMSEY – What started as a scary situation with an overturned raft along Cache Creek ended with a family reunited with their missing dog.

The incident happened during the 2024 Almond Festival in Capay Valley last weekend.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, deputies saw an overturned raft in Cache Creek near Rumsey. The people inside, along with one of their dogs, got back to shore safely – but their other dog was nowhere to be seen.

Deputies saw that the raft, which continued to drift downstream, was empty.

A drone was then deployed to search the area.

In the dense foliage, in a more dangerous white-water area, the dog was spotted. It was soon rescued by deputies.

The dog didn't seem worse for wear and was reunited with its family.

The Capay Valley Almond Festival is held late every February to celebrate the almond blossom season. Several Yolo County cities along Highway 16 – Rumsey, Guinda, Brooks, Capay, and Esparto – participate in the celebration.