Dog killed, two cats rescued from Rancho Cordova mobile home fire

RANCHO CORDOVA - Arson investigators are investigating a Saturday morning mobile home fire that claimed the life of a dog in Rancho Cordova.

Just after 5:00 a.m. Sacramento Metro Fire crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Countess Way in Rancho Cordova, a Metro Fire spokesperson said. Once on scene, firefighters discovered an mobile home that had caught fire. Crews made a quick knockdown on the blaze, containing it to a single unit and rescuing two cats in the process. Unfortunately a dog was found deceased in the home.

There were no smoke detectors in the home. The incident is being investigated as potential arson by Metro Fire arson investigators.