Dog killed, two cats rescued from Rancho Cordova mobile home fire

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA - Arson investigators are investigating a Saturday morning mobile home fire that claimed the life of a dog in Rancho Cordova.

Just after 5:00 a.m. Sacramento Metro Fire crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Countess Way in Rancho Cordova, a Metro Fire spokesperson said. Once on scene, firefighters discovered an mobile home that had caught fire. Crews made a quick knockdown on the blaze, containing it to a single unit and rescuing two cats in the process. Unfortunately a dog was found deceased in the home.

There were no smoke detectors in the home. The incident is being investigated as potential arson by Metro Fire arson investigators.

First published on September 2, 2023 / 7:58 AM

