Dog, cat, 2 birds die in Friday afternoon house fire in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL — A dog, a cat and two birds died in a house fire in the Carmichael area Friday afternoon, Sacramento Metro Fire said.

Sacramento Metro Fire

Firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to the residential fire burning along Lincoln Oaks Drive.

Though four pets died, firefighters were able to save two other dogs. No people were injured.

The heat from the flames caused power lines at the property to drop, but Metro Fire said that issue was contained.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.