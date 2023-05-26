Dodgers announce "Christian Faith and Family Day"

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw announced the relaunch of another themed day for Dodger Stadium – Christian Faith and Family Day.

The official day is scheduled for July 30, and in a Twitter post the Dodgers organization invites fans to "stay after the game to celebrate and be part of a day of worship."

Kershaw posted on Twitter that more details are to come and that he is excited for the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day. "We are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID," wrote Kershaw.

Join us at Dodger Stadium on 7/30 for Christian Faith and Family Day. Stay after the game to celebrate and be part of a day of worship. Stay tuned for more details. https://t.co/g9QWEYl5FE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 26, 2023

The Dodgers just went through an on-and-off-and-on-again controversial guest as part of its Pride Night-themed event.

Nearly a week after rescinding their Pride Night invitation from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence due to backlash from Catholic groups and politicians, the Dodgers chose to reverse course, apologize, and re-extend the invitation to the satirical LGBTQ+ drag group.

Since they felt that the organization's apology was sincere, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence decided to accept the invite and hit the field for the celebration on June 16.