Woman becomes U.S. citizen at age 89 during massive ceremony at Dodger Stadium: "It's never too late"

Citizenship ceremony held at Dodger Stadium Over 2,000 new U.S. citizens sworn in at Dodger Stadium ceremony 04:02

The American Dream came true for thousands of immigrants, all at once, as they became U.S. citizens during a massive ceremony Monday at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.

That's not typically the venue for this kind of event — but it sure fits. Like the major leaguers who play at the iconic park, many of the 2,100 people who were sworn in have worked for years to fulfill their dreams.

Among them was the oldest new American in Los Angeles today: 89-year-old Mona Lindo, who moved from Jamaica 42 years ago.

"I'm very, very proud of my humble beginning. But I really love America," she told CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti in an interview last week, ahead of her big day at Dodger Stadium.

Although she brought her young family to L.A. in the 1980s, Lindo said she didn't feel the need to become a U.S. citizen at first. But having eight children and more than 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, most of whom are American citizens, changed things.

"I had said I wanted to retire in Jamaica. But… all my family decided to become a citizen. So I made the decision to get my citizenship," she said.

Stars and stripes were on full display Monday as families in the bleachers watched and cheered loved ones. From Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa — young and old — they pledged their allegiance on this field of their dreams in the heart of L.A.

"There's nothing more American than baseball, and what is more American than making new Americans?" said Ur Mendoza Jaddou, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Jaddou said seeing newly minted Americans never gets old.

"It is extremely special," she said. "It has been several years since we've been able to do a big special event like this one and naturalize over 2,000 people from 120 countries."

Lindo's daughter, Pam Distin, said her mother's decision to seek citizenship is an inspiration.

"She realizes what's going on, politically, and she wants to be a part of that process also," Distin said. "I am very inspired. She realized the importance of it and stuck through it."

If Lindo has a message for any other holdouts, it's that when it comes to becoming an American, it's better late than never.

"Well, it's never too late," she said. "And I more think about living than dying. So I continue with my life wherever it takes me."