Do you have prediabetes? Here's a short quiz to see your risk

SACRAMENTO — Tuesday is World Diabetes Day, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is using it to raise awareness of the risks of diabetes.

It's the latest campaign to warn people about a silent killer, an ad that's meant to not only grab your attention but convince you to act.

"Evidence shows that once people know where they stand, they're more likely to take those small steps towards changing the outcome," said Dr. Christopher Holliday with the CDC.

One small step is going to this website: Do I Have Prediabetes. There, you can take a short quiz to see your risk. It asks a few questions, including ones about family history and blood pressure.

"It encourages adults to take charge of their health outcomes, particularly when it comes to prediabetes and diabetes," Dr. Holliday said.

From there, you can talk to your doctor about what's next.

"With modest lifestyle changes, losing a little bit of body weight, 5-7%; eating more fruits and vegetables; moving more, 20 minutes of physical activity per day; modest changes; you can actually reverse prediabetes and your blood sugar can come back to normal," Dr. Holliday said.

