DNA links Oregon arrestee to 1987 killing of 6-year-old Solano County boy

Suspect in decades-old Solano County cold case to be brought to California after Oregon arrest

SOLANO COUNTY — A 6-year-old boy was kidnapped from Solano County and killed more than 30 years ago. Now, the man accused of the shocking crime is expected back in California soon after his arrest last week in Oregon.

The family of Jeremy Stoner got some closer after more than three decades. A psychologist spoke about the emotional toll this might have on the family as this new discovery comes to light.

"I think it must be hard because it probably opened up all these post-trauma feelings," said Dr. Judy Ho, a clinical and forensic neuropsychologist

It's a bittersweet closure for a family with unanswered questions spanning decades.

"At the same time, it does involve a lot of revisiting the feeling they had when they first found out that their child had been murdered," Dr. Ho said.

Stoner first went missing on February 21, 1987. Four days later, his body was found on Sherman Island — nearly 40 miles from his home in Vallejo.

"It really rocked the foundation of Solano County," said Krishna A. Abrams, the Solano County district attorney.

Shawn Melton was later mistakenly arrested and charged with Stoner's murder. His case went to trial twice but jurors never convicted him. Thirty-five years later, in October 2022, lead investigator Kevin Coelho took another look at the case.

After obtaining evidence from Stoner's body, Coelho sent it off to a lab for testing. They found that Milton's DNA did not match the DNA found on Stoner's body. So the investigation into whose DNA it was continued.

Melton was never exonerated in the public's eye until now. He died more than 15 years ago and would never know investigators would find the right man.

Investigators say Fred Cane, 69, is the man responsible for Stoner's death. Cane was linked to the homicide thanks to DNA testing. He was arrested in Oregon on September 18, 2023.

Cane is being charged with murder under special circumstances, kidnapping, sodomy and committing a lewd act on a child.

Abrams is now praising new technology for bringing the right man to justice while exonerating another.

"Although Mr. Melton is not here, the DNA, the science did lead to the right person and we hope he's held responsible," Abrams said.

For the family now getting closer to answers, closure might be possible.

"Depending on how this develops, they may actually find different a type of closure, a more complete closure, and get some answers about what happened," Dr. Ho said.

The DA's office also did not go into much detail about how they were able to link Cane's DNA to the homicide. They say the information is limited at this time as they don't want to jeopardize the case.

The Martinez Police Department also says they are also in contact with Abrams' office about the killing of a 9-year-old boy that happened a month before Stoner went missing to see whether the suspect could be connected to that crime as well.