Celebration of life ceremony held for DJ Gio, one year after his killing

NATOMAS -- A celebration of life ceremony was held Monday evening for a beloved Sacramento DJ who was shot and killed one year ago.

Giovanni Pezzano, also known as "DJ Gio," was returning from a show when he was ambushed outside of his Natomas home.

"For me, it's an everyday memory," Anita Razo said. "Because right there at that spot, that's where I saw my son die."

Anita Razo, Gio's mother, was joined by family and friends Monday evening to remember the life of her son. Vernon Mulder, 30, was the second victim killed in the shooting.

Sacramento police investigators believe it centered around a robbery.

Beto Davalos, a friend and someone who worked closely with Gio, had the chance to see Gio DJ firsthand. He says he's proud of the legacy Gio leaves behind.

"We get an appreciation for the life we have, and the legacy which we can carry on through his foundation," Davalos said.

Headed by Razo, the DJ Gio Foundation aims to give back to the community by helping the next generation of artists.

"We want to be able to continue Gio's legacy by teaching these kids the basics of DJing."

The celebration of life for Gio continues into the weekend. Their foundation is hosting an art show on April 14, 15, and 16.