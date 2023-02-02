Dixon Unified School District investigating racist Instagram post

DIXON — The Dixon Unified School District has opened an investigation into a racist Instagram post that allegedly included photos of students and staff.

The Superintendent Brian Dolan said that the post showed 20 photos of Black and biracial students and at least one staff member from John Knight Middle School using a racist term. Written over the images were the words "Happy black history month to all the monkeys."

The DUSD says that the post was made by one of their seventh graders during lunch.

Dolan said this in a statement,

Never in my thirty-five years in education have I seen something so hateful, vile, and abhorrent come from one of my students. It is not possible to describe the devastating impact that this post will have on members of our school community, and many people outside it. Despite claims stating otherwise, racial hatred and discrimination remain persistent and corrosive forces in our society, and as evidenced today, among students in Dixon Unified. This is a shameful, shameful moment for which there is no excuse or explanation. As the leader of Dixon Unified, and a person who places great value on each and every one of our students, I apologize for this post. I also ask that we remember the vast majority of Dixon students who do not think or act in the ways reflected here today. I know that they will be a part of loving and supporting their friends and classmates, and helping to address the systemic and overt bias, prejudice, discrimination, and hate that we must eliminate in Dixon and all around us.

The schools says that it has identified the student involved, but did not say what punishment that student is facing.