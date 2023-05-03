Dixon man arrested in Sutter County double homicide investigation

RIO OSO — An investigation into a double homicide that happened in Sutter County in mid-March has led to the arrest of a Dixon resident, authorities said Tuesday.

Fredil Donaldo Flores, 49, is accused of the shooting deaths of Elk Grove resident Vicky Keovilayphone and Yuba County resident Derrick James Engelman, both 40, in the small community of Rio Oso.

Flores has been booked into the Sutter County Jail and faces charges of murder and conspiracy.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said the victims' bodies were found with multiple gunshot wounds during the late afternoon of March 17 near Kempton and Brewer roads.

Keovilayphone was in a blue Ford Explorer while Engelman was on the ground around 50 yards from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident. No further details could be released as the investigation remains active.