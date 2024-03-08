Dixon High cleared after receiving anonymous threats

DIXON - Dixon High School has been cleared and parents can pick their children up after the school received anonymous phone calls with threats on Friday, the school district said.

The Dixion Unified School District said it received two anonymous phone calls threatening violence, prompting the school to go on secure.

Police secured the campus and are investigating the calls. The school district said it has determined that it will return to normal activities and parents can pick up their children if they would like to.

The police department increased its presence around the school.