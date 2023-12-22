Watch CBS News
Disturbance call leads to homicide investigation in south Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – A disturbance call led to a grisly discovery by officers in south Sacramento Thursday night.

Sacramento police said officers responded to a home on Meadowgate Drive just before 8 p.m. and found a man hanging. Officers also found a woman inside with at least one stab wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the man later died at the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the people who died.

Police said they do believe the incident was isolated. 

