District: Threat made against Amador High by student from Argonaut High deemed non-credible

SUTTER CREEK – A threat made against Amador High School allegedly by a student from a different school has been found to be non-credible, authorities say.

In a message to families, Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie F. Gibson revealed that officials learned of the threat Friday morning after a student reported it. Sutter Creek police were notified immediately and an investigation was started.

Officials say they discovered that the threat was allegedly made by a student from Argonaut High School.

Jackson police responded to Argonaut High and detained that student. Authorities say their joint investigation found that there was no credible threat to students or staff at either campus.

Both Sutter Creek and Jackson police were out at the schools throughout the investigation and will stay on campus throughout the rest of the day.

Exactly what was stated in the threat has not been disclosed.