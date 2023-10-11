Watch CBS News
Disney ups price of some tickets to enter Disneyland and Walt Disney World

By Khristopher J. Brooks

Disney has raised the price of admission to its two most-popular theme parks — Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida. 

The company confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch on Wednesday that prices to those theme parks have increased between $5 and $65 depending on the type of ticket. Disney is also upping the price on annual passes to Walt Disney World. The higher prices are effective today.

The price of date-based tickets, which most visitors purchase, will stay the same at $104 per day for entry into Disneyland and $109 per day for Disney World. 

The price of parking at the parks has also gone up $5 "on par with other theme parks in Central Florida," according to Disney. Standard parking for cars in now $30.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," the spokesperson said.

One-day tickets at Disneyland are structured in six tiers, each of which represent a particular time of year when visitors want to enter. For example, Tier 6 tickets are for people who aim to visit the parks for one day at any point between Oct. 13 and April 7, 2024. The price increases for these tickets are:

  • Tier 1: $119, up from $114
  • Tier 2: $134, up from $129
  • Tier 3: $154, up from $144
  • Tier 4: $169, up from $159
  • Tier 5: $184, up from $169
  • Tier 6: $194, up from $179

The price increases for Disney theme park annual passes are:

  • Disney Incredi-Pass: $1,449, up from $1,399
  • Disney Sorcerer Pass: $999, up from $969
  • Disney Pirate Pass: $799, up from $749
  • Disney Pixie Dust Pass: $439, up from $399

The price increases for multi-day theme park tickets are:

  • 2-day: $310, up from $285
  • 3-day: $390, up from $360
  • 4-day: $445, up from $395
  • 5-day: $480, up from $415

The admission cost increases come as Disney seeks to offset losses from its streaming businesses, including Disney+. CEO Bob Iger, who returned as chief executive nearly a year ago, has prioritized reconnecting with the Disney park fans to drive revenue growth.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

First published on October 11, 2023 / 7:40 AM

