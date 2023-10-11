Disney ups price of some tickets to enter Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Disney has raised the price of admission to its two most-popular theme parks — Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

The company confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch on Wednesday that prices to those theme parks have increased between $5 and $65 depending on the type of ticket. Disney is also upping the price on annual passes to Walt Disney World. The higher prices are effective today.

The price of date-based tickets, which most visitors purchase, will stay the same at $104 per day for entry into Disneyland and $109 per day for Disney World.

The price of parking at the parks has also gone up $5 "on par with other theme parks in Central Florida," according to Disney. Standard parking for cars in now $30.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," the spokesperson said.

One-day tickets at Disneyland are structured in six tiers, each of which represent a particular time of year when visitors want to enter. For example, Tier 6 tickets are for people who aim to visit the parks for one day at any point between Oct. 13 and April 7, 2024. The price increases for these tickets are:

Tier 1: $119, up from $114

Tier 2: $134, up from $129

Tier 3: $154, up from $144

Tier 4: $169, up from $159

Tier 5: $184, up from $169

Tier 6: $194, up from $179

The price increases for Disney theme park annual passes are:

Disney Incredi-Pass: $1,449, up from $1,399

Disney Sorcerer Pass: $999, up from $969

Disney Pirate Pass: $799, up from $749

Disney Pixie Dust Pass: $439, up from $399

The price increases for multi-day theme park tickets are:

2-day: $310, up from $285

3-day: $390, up from $360

4-day: $445, up from $395

5-day: $480, up from $415

The admission cost increases come as Disney seeks to offset losses from its streaming businesses, including Disney+. CEO Bob Iger, who returned as chief executive nearly a year ago, has prioritized reconnecting with the Disney park fans to drive revenue growth.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.