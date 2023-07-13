ESPN's Dick Vitale says he has vocal cord cancer: "I plan on winning this battle"

Longtime ESPN analyst Dick Vitale has announced he's been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer. This marks the third time the iconic college basketball commentator is battling cancer.

Vitale, 84, tweeted the update on Wednesday evening after meeting with his doctor. He said he will need six weeks of radiation to treat the disease.

"Dr. Z tells me that it has an extremely high cure rate, and that radiation, not more surgery, is the best path," he wrote. "I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall. Dr. Z feels that scenario is entirely possible."

College basketball announcer Dick Vitale on air during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four championship game between the Connecticut Huskies and the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. / Getty Images

"This time last year, I was on the ESPYS stage, asking everyone to help in the cancer fight," he added."This terrible disease strikes to many of us, and it's now knocked on my door three different times."

Last year, Vitale celebrated being cancer free after he was treated for melanoma and lymphoma. Despite the recent report, he was grateful for the supportive messages and remains optimistic.

"Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma!" he wrote in a tweet.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979 and called the network's first college basketball broadcast. Since then, his iconic voice and enthusiasm has long been associated with the sport. He told USA Today in November that he no plans to retire.

Vocal cord cancer begins in small areas of abnormal cells that can grow out of control, according to the UT Southwestern Medical Center. If diagnosed early, before it spreads to other parts of the body such as the larynx, the cancer is "highly curable," the medical center said. Some of the symptoms include chronic sore throat, coughing that draws blood, difficulty breathing and swallowing, voice changes and lumps in the neck.