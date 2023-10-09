Watch CBS News
Detectives suspect homicide after body found with gunshot wound in South Sacramento

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - One person has been found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in South Sacramento. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 4 p.m., they received word of a suspicious death in the 8200 block of Gerber Road in South Sacramento. They say the body was discovered near or under a bridge. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and, so far, no further details have been released.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 5:20 PM

