Detectives suspect homicide after body found with gunshot wound in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO - One person has been found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in South Sacramento. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 4 p.m., they received word of a suspicious death in the 8200 block of Gerber Road in South Sacramento. They say the body was discovered near or under a bridge.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and, so far, no further details have been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.