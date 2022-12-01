Watch CBS News
Local News

Cold case detectives seek information in 2019 shooting death of woman in Lodi

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

LODI — Detectives are seeking information that could lead to an arrest in the 2019 death of a woman who was found shot at a Lodi park.

Christina Cantu, 46, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Hale Park on the morning of April 4, 2019.

Later that day, investigators said they believed the actual incident that led to Cantu's death happened between midnight and 3 a.m. that morning she was found.

Lodi police said Cantu was a known transient in the city and that people who walked by her body that night may have thought she was just sleeping.

As of November 2022, no arrests have been made and detectives have not identified a suspect in Cantu's death.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact the Lodi Police Department.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 4:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.