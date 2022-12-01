Cold case detectives seek information in 2019 shooting death of woman in Lodi

LODI — Detectives are seeking information that could lead to an arrest in the 2019 death of a woman who was found shot at a Lodi park.

Christina Cantu, 46, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Hale Park on the morning of April 4, 2019.

Later that day, investigators said they believed the actual incident that led to Cantu's death happened between midnight and 3 a.m. that morning she was found.

Lodi police said Cantu was a known transient in the city and that people who walked by her body that night may have thought she was just sleeping.

As of November 2022, no arrests have been made and detectives have not identified a suspect in Cantu's death.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact the Lodi Police Department.