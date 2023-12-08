Detectives recover stove stolen from Placer County home under construction

PLACER COUNTY – A stove stolen from a home under construction was spotted for sale online, so detectives decided to see who was behind it.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a home on Tiller Way near Antelope was burglarized last week.

As seen on security footage, the suspect managed to strap the big appliance onto the sedan's trunk and drove away.

Detectives later found that the stolen stove was listed for sale on social media, so they arranged a meeting with the seller to "buy" it.

The suspect soon showed up with the stolen stove strapped to their trunk – looking much like it did on the day the appliance was stolen.

Authorities say the incident is a good reminder for people to be extra critical when seeing stuff for sale online.